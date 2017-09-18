C.J. Ham Scores First NFL Touchdown

Augustana Alum Scores On First NFL Carry For Vikings

PITTSBURGH, PA — C.J. Ham scored 27 touchdowns in his career with the Augustana Vikings.

On Sunday he ran for his first score with the Minnesota Vikings.

On his first ever NFL carry, the Augustana alum burrowed into the Pittsburgh endzone for a one yard touchdown during the third quarter of the Vikings 26-9 loss to the Steelers on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh.

Ham is the first Augie alum to score in the NFL in more than 40 years.

Minnesota hosts Tampa Bay next Sunday at noon.

Click on the video viewer to hear from CJ and the Vikings!