Coyotes Climb In FCS Polls

14th In Coaches Poll & 13th In Media Poll

VERMILLION, S.D. — It might not be long before the state of South Dakota has TWO teams ranked inside the Top Ten of the FCS.

USD is knocking on the door after blowing the doors off of North Dakota.

After beating the then-10th ranked Fighting Hawks 45-7, USD is up 9 spots from 23rd to 14th in the Coaches poll and are up to 13th in the STATS FCS Media poll. It matches the programs highest Division One rankings back in 2011.

More importantly going 3-0 with an FBS win in non-conference gives the Coyotes a leg up on making their first ever FCS Playoff appearance.

USD visits 19th ranked Western Illinois after their bye week on September 30th.

South Dakota State remained at number four in both polls after improving to 3-0 with a 51-10 win over Drake. They’ll also be off next week before visiting Youngstown State on September 30th.