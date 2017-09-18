Garth Brooks Shows Run Smoothly, Brooks Thanks Fans For Part One

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – We are almost halfway through a concert series that’s expected to have a $37 million economic impact on the area, and bring 100,000 people to the Denny Sanford Premier Center. So far, country legend Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood have performed four shows in three days. The artists say it’s not an easy task to pull off, and staff members at the Premier Center agree.

It’s the calm, after the storm.

“I think the staff is recouping, that would be a good way to put it,” laughs Public Relations Director with the Denny Sanford Premier Center, Rick Huffman.

Vendors are out re-stocking, and crews are cleaning the windows; signs that show the Denny Sanford Premier Center had a busy, to say the least, weekend.

“I’m not sure if we’ve ever had a show where nobody sat during the entire 3 hours, or whatever it was,” says Huffman.

An upwards of 46,000 people have already walked through the event centers doors, waiting to snap a picture of Garth Brooks. On Saturday, the country singer held two shows, back to back, proving to be a big task for those behind the scene.

“It was important to first of all get everyone out,” says Huffman. “During that time, it gives the show time to reset, and it gives out crew time to go through and clean up.”

All while another thousand people are waiting outside to enter for the night show.

“It’s going to take a while to get 12,000 people through security, so be patient, let’s have fun,” says Huffman. “Everyone was a good sport about it.”

All things considered, Public Relations Director with the Denny Sanford Premier Center says everything ran smoothly.

“They said [this was] probably one of the quickest matinée to evening show turnovers they’ve experienced on the tour,” says Huffman. “So it’s always nice to have that feedback from the show.”

Some other good feedback, Huffman says “believe it or not, I walked around on Saturday and I saw parking spaces available.”

Many seemed to appreciate the shuttle service offered from the Fairgrounds to the event center. Huffman says they’re going to re-evaluate all of this before doing it over again in just a couple of days.

“As with anything, your greatest growth is from the first time you do something to the second time you do it,” he says.

All over social media, the fans say they’re impressed with how much energy Garth Brooks had during each show. The musician says back atcha! During his weekly ‘Studio G’ series on Facebook, Brooks commented on round one of the Sioux Falls shows.

“Crazy, game-day Saturday, you think in the middle of the day Saturday, they were nuts,” says Brooks. “Saturday night, they were nuts. Opening night, they were nuts. Then Sunday comes along, and you think ‘Sunday it’s going to slow down a little bit’, no way! They were in full party mode and we were going until late last night. So Sioux Falls I can’t thank you enough for part one, really excited for part two.”

Garth and Trisha return Friday, Saturday and Sunday to finish the last 5 of the scheduled 9 concerts.