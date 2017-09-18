Humble Ham Has Memorable Day

Augustana Alum Scores First NFL Touchdown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — C.J. Ham ran for 29 touchdowns in his four years as a member of the Augustana Vikings.

And yesterday he scored another Viking touchdown.

His first as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

Ham made his first career NFL carry count, burrowing in for a one yard touchdown during the third quarter of Minnesota’s 26-9 loss at Pittsburgh. He’s the third Augie alum to score an NFL touchdown and first to score on offense since Les Josephson nearly 50 years ago!

It came at the expense of fellow rookie Dalvin Cook, who’s 25 yard touchdown run the play before was overturned on replay. Something CJ, being the team player he is, did feel a little bad about.

Ham and the Vikings host Tampa Bay Sunday at noon.