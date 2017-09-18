Magic Monday With Travis Nye

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Magician Travis Nye is taking Sioux Falls by storm with his street shows, magic classes and now, birthday parties with FlyBoy Donuts!

Nye’s private parties with FlyBoy donuts include a 30-minute magic show, food and drinks, as well as use of FlyBoy’s space for two hours. Watch the video above for more details on Nye’s “One Sweet Magic Show.” To book a party, call 605-695-2593.

Nye grew up in Iowa and started practicing magic when he was 15 years-old. Now 16 years later, he’s still performing. He currently lives in Sioux Falls with his wife and 3-year-old son, Lincoln. He performs for schools, corporate events and private parties. Nye also has a touring show called “Premonition Live.”

Nye will be performing a pop-up show at Downtown Sioux Falls’ First Friday on October 6.

Travis Nye is always posting new tricks and illusions on his Facebook page, click here for more. Be sure to catch him on KDLT News Today at 6:30 a.m. on the last Monday of each month!