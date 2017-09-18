Mayors Big Sioux Water Summit

New partnerships are forming in an effort to clean up a South Dakota lifeline
Carleen Wild
Share This:

Sediment and e-coli bacteria are two of the biggest challenges facing the Big Sioux River in South Dakota, according to Barry Berg, the Watershed Coordinator for the East Dakota Water Development District. Berg joined KDLT Monday morning in advance of the Big Sioux Water Summit Wednesday in Watertown. He discussed the partnerships forming to improve water quality and outlined why there is a need for improvements.

 

Related Post

Fire Crews Respond To Fire And Heavy Smoke At Gary...
Former Rookies Employees Still Waiting For Paychec...
Sioux Falls Police Rule Small Apartment Fire Arson
Sioux Empire Farm Show Kicks Off

You Might Also Like