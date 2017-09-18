Mayors Big Sioux Water Summit

New partnerships are forming in an effort to clean up a South Dakota lifeline

Sediment and e-coli bacteria are two of the biggest challenges facing the Big Sioux River in South Dakota, according to Barry Berg, the Watershed Coordinator for the East Dakota Water Development District. Berg joined KDLT Monday morning in advance of the Big Sioux Water Summit Wednesday in Watertown. He discussed the partnerships forming to improve water quality and outlined why there is a need for improvements.