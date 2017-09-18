Reiss Leading Charge For Mustang Volleyball

Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week

MARSHALL, MN — It’s coincidence that Taylor Reiss wears the number one.

“When I came here this was the jersey they gave me so I didn’t choose it or anything!” SMSU Junior Taylor Reiss says.

That Southwest Minnesota State was her top choice to play college volleyball coming out of Minneota wasn’t.

“I started playing volleyball when I was in fourth grade. I actually played a JO program through Marshall so I’ve been around the coaches and been around the program for a long time.” Reiss says.

In two short years Taylor’s become the number one player on the Mustangs, winning NSIC Freshman of the Year in 2015 and Player of the Year in 2016.

“I think I just kept working hard, I never settled. That’s something I never want to do, I don’t want to settle, I always want to continue. I know I always have things that I need to work on. I can get a lot better at a lot of things so I think that’s what I focus on.” Taylor says.

It shows this season as Reiss surpassed 1,000 career kills, helping SMSU to the top ranking in the country.

“She’s competitive. She’s an outstanding athlete. She’s really gotten better as a ball handler and improved her game. She’s still working on trying to improve things as good as she is.” SMSU Head Coach Terry Culhane says.

“I think I thrive at that and I think I like that people rely on me. That puts pressure on me but I enjoy playing that role and I just want to help my teammates any way I can.” Reiss says.

One that number one hopes will make the Mustangs the one holding up a national championship trophy at season’s end.