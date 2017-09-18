Roosevelt Sweeps Watertown at Sherman Park

The Roosevelt softball team wrapped up it’s home season with a sweep of Watertown Monday night at Sherman park. Macy Schroedermeier twirled a 4-hit shutout in the first game that the Riders won 11-0. Watertown started strong in game two as Bailey Niemann ripped an RBI single and they took a 3-0 lead. But Schroedermeier broke a 4-4 tie in the 5th inning with an RBI double and then Kylie Madrid singled her in with an insurance run in the 6-4 win.