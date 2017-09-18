Sioux Falls Man Indicted On Murder Charges In Prison Inmate Death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man has been indicted in the death of an escaped South Dakota prison inmate.

A Fall River grand jury indicted 26-year-old Thomas Lucero on first-degree murder, second-degree murder and aggravated assault. Authorities say 32-year-old Moses Dubray was a homicide victim. His body was found in January along state Highway 89 in southwestern South Dakota. Dubray had walked away the day before from his assigned unit in Rapid City.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley said Monday Lucero is accused of killing Dubray on or about Jan. 11. Lucero was convicted of first-degree robbery in 2013, was paroled in 2015, then turned himself in to authorities after a warrant was issued on a parole violation. He’s currently in a state prison.