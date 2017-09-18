Teen Dies At North Dakota State University Dorm

Associated Press
FARGO, N.D. (AP) – A teenager believed to be from Minnesota died after being found unresponsive in a North Dakota State University residence hall.

The university says campus police were notified about a 17-year-old male who was unresponsive at Sevrinson Hall about midday Sunday. The live-saving efforts of emergency medical crews were unsuccessful.

The teen was not a student at the Fargo university. He was widely reported to be a high school senior from Burnsville, Minnesota. Burnsville High School declined to immediately confirm that.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating. A spokeswoman declined comment.

NDSU also did not immediately identify the student or provide additional details about the investigation.

A GoFundMe site set up to raise money for the teen’s funeral raised more than $4,600 in its first three hours Monday.

