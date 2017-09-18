Teens Plead Not Guilty In Fatal Bakker Park Shooting

Dylan Holler

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two teenagers have pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with the shooting death of a Sioux Falls teen.

18-year-old Dylan Holler pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, robbery and aggravated assault. 16-year-old Jaden Carmel pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting murder, robbery, and aggravated assault.

The charges stem from the shooting death of 17-year-old Riley Stonehouse at Bakker Park on August 28th.

Trials for both suspects are scheduled for the week of December 12th.