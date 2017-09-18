US, China Leaders Discuss North Korea

NEW YORK (AP) – The White House says President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have discussed North Korea’s continued nuclear weapons and ballistic missile tests.

The leaders spoke by phone Monday while Trump is in New York for this week’s U.N. General Assembly session. Xi skipped this year’s gathering.

The White House says Trump and Xi committed to “maximizing pressure” on North Korea through vigorous enforcement of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

China sits on the security council, which has voted unanimously on two separate occasions in recent weeks to tighten sanctions on North Korea over its weapons testing.

Trump has also been pressing Xi to use his influence to help rein in North Korea.