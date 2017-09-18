Victims Of Fatal Crashes In Brookings, Day Counties ID’d

Associated Press
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The Highway Patrol has identified the victims of recent fatal crashes in Brookings and Day counties.

Thirty-nine-year-old Tyrone King of Brookings died last Tuesday night when the car he was driving collided with a pickup truck at a highway intersection south of Arlington. Authorities say King failed to stop at a stop sign.

King was dead at the scene. Two people in the pickup suffered minor injuries.

The following morning, 27-year-old Sisseton resident Tel Iverson was killed in a rollover crash east of Grenville. He was alone in the vehicle, and died at the scene.

