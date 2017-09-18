Woman Drives Sports Car Into Mitchell Store; No Injuries

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – No one was injured when a woman drove her sports car into a Dollar Tree store in Mitchell over the weekend.

Police responded to the scene shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Officer Paul Wilson tells The Daily Republic that the woman was pulling into a parking space when she stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake.

She isn’t being charged, and her name wasn’t released. Both the building and the Mazda MX-5 Miata Club vehicle were damaged.