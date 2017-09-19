Family Health & Safety Event Planned

Many resources available for families at weekend event in Sioux Falls

Making health and fitness fun is the goal for an upcoming event in Sioux Falls. Health Connect of South Dakota is again hosting its fall Health & Safety Festival this Saturday, September 23. There will be opportunities to check your child’s oral health and physical health, get them a haircut, get them fingerprinted so that you have that record, you can get their car seats checked for proper installation and learn about internet safety. All this, while free food is available and so is a bouncy house and other fun.