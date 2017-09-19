Amber Alert Issued In Clay County Iowa For Three Abducted Children

CLAY COUNTY, I.A. – The Iowa Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for three children that officials said were abducted on Tuesday at 7:30 am from Royal, Iowa.

Officials said 25-year-old Danica Noel Arzaga took the three girls from 4035 180th Avenue in a 2003 maroon 4 Door Cadillac CTS. The vehicle has an Iowa license plate number of 561XEY.

The children are three white girls. Eight-year-old Lillian Johnson-Enos who is wearing khaki cargo shorts and multi-colored tennis shoes, eight-year-old Adia Johnson-Enos who is wearing a pink short sleeve shirt, blue jeans and multi-colored tennis shoes, and four-year-old Olivias Sophia Arzaga who was wearing a pink pajama sleeper and slippers.

The vehicle was possibly traveling in northwest Iowa or Minnesota.

To report information concerning the abduction of these children, call 911.