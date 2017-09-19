Athleta Coming to Sioux Empire Mall

Premier women's clothing brand set to open by end of October

Athleta, the premier performance apparel brand exclusively for women and girls, will soon be open at the Empire Mall. Empire officials announced early Tuesday that the opening will be complete by the end of October inside the mall’s main entrance off of 41st Street, adjacent to LOFT. It will be the retailer’s first location in South Dakota.

“We are thrilled to bring Athleta to South Dakota and to become part of the Empire Mall/Sioux Falls community,” Susan Goss Brown, VP of Store Operations at Athleta, stated in a press release. “Our brand stands for inclusivity and encouraging women to come together and uplift one another. We look forward to introducing our free classes and events to Empire Mall and forging new relationships both with our neighboring retailers and the community here at Empire Mall.”

Athleta creates versatile premium performance apparel designed by women athletes to inspire a community of active, confident women and girls to reach their limitless potential. The brand focuses on sustainable practices, including fabric and fiber development and technologies. Athleta is also known for its Power of She campaign, which brings to life the brand’s mission to ignite a community of active, confident women and girls to reach their limitless potential, and celebrates the power of sisterhood with the mantra, “Alone We Are Strong, United We Thrive.”