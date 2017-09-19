Tomorrow: Fifth Annual Big Sioux River Water Summit In Watertown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Mayor Mike Huether shared program details ahead of this year’s Big Sioux River Water Summit.

The 5th annual summit will be held at the Watertown event center at 1 p.m. tomorrow. The goal of the summit is to focus on the health of the Big Sioux River as a whole. Huether says outside communities rely on the river just as much as Sioux Falls does, which was a factor to moving this year’s summit to Watertown.

He says the summit represents a cornerstone of Sioux Falls’ water quality initiatives to improve and conserve the Big Sioux River.

“We are all responsible for improving our water but we are also all responsible for hurting our water sources too,” said Mayor Mike Huether.

That event tomorrow is free and open to the public.