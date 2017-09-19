Gov. Daugaard Appoints Longtime Judge To South Dakota Supreme Court

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard says he will appoint longtime Judge Steven R. Jensen of Dakota Dunes to the South Dakota Supreme Court.

Daugaard said Tuesday he will appoint Jensen to succeed Supreme Court Justice Lori Wilbur, who retired in June.

Jensen has been a circuit court judge for 14 years and is presiding judge of the 1st Judicial District. He has sat several times as a temporary judge with the Supreme Court.

Daugaard calls Jensen a leader in South Dakota’s legal community and says he will be “an excellent justice.”

Jensen will be the 50th member of the South Dakota Supreme Court. He is Daugaard’s third Supreme Court appointee.

The 54-year-old Jensen is a native of Wakonda. He received his law degree from the University of South Dakota in 1988.