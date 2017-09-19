Harrisburg Edges Mitchell, OG Beats Washington in Volleyball

The Harrisburg Tigers won the battle of unbeatens in “AA” volleyball Tuesday night on their home court. The Mitchell Kernels went up 2 sets to 1 behind MacKenzie Miller who had 20 kills. But the top-ranked Tigers who are defending state champs rallied behind Madison Wassink’s 24 kills 3-2. At the O’Gorman gym the Knights withstood a great 2nd set by Washington to beat the Warriors 3-1. Courtney Baruth led the way with 17 kills. Washington got 10 kills from Lily Bartling and freshman Sydney Schetnan.