Some Iowa Businesses Pledge To Keep $10.10 Minimum Wage

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Some businesses in an eastern Iowa county are pledging to retain a $10.10 base wage for their employees, despite the Legislature nullifying the local minimum wage boost.

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted two years ago to use three 90-cent increments to increase the $7.25 minimum wage.

The Legislature voided the ordinance in March, saying it was unenforceable.

The Iowa City Area Chamber of Commerce surveyed its roughly 900 members after the Legislature’s decision. Of the approximately 90 businesses that responded, 78 percent said they would continue paying the $10.10 wage or a higher wage. Another 12 percent were undecided, and 10 percent said they wouldn’t continue with the wage increase.

The state minimum wage has remained at $7.25 since 2008.