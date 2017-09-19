Nearly One-Third Of South Dakota Winter Wheat Crop Planted

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A week of warm, dry weather in South Dakota has benefited spring wheat planting in the state.

The weekly crop report from the federal Agriculture Department says nearly one-third of the winter wheat crop is now in the ground.

Drought is still impacting soil moisture. The report says nearly half of the topsoil moisture is rated short or very short, and nearly two-thirds of the subsoil moisture is in those categories.

In the ranching community, pasture and range conditions are rated 58 percent poor or very poor. Stock water supplies are 56 percent in those categories.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows nearly three-fourths of South Dakota in some stage of drought.