American Warrior Initiative Helps Sioux Falls Veterans In Need

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two Sioux Falls veterans got a generous gift from a couple organizations today.

Vietnam veteran Chelsey Johnson was given a one-year housing grant to pay for his utilities and house payment. Afghanistan veteran Robert Solorzano received a new Macbook and $15,000.

That money will help him buy a sewing machine to run his business, Big Yeti Custom Creations. The donations were made possible by the nonprofit American Warrior Initiative which is sponsored by Fairway Independent Mortgage. The two organizations work together to help veterans in need.

Solorzano says he knew he was getting an award today but didn’t expect to receive such a large gift, “the fact that not one but two organizations and a whole community of business men and woman came together to help a couple veterans. It’s very humbling and I am extremely grateful.”

This is the first time the organization has come to Sioux Falls and anyone can nominate a veteran to receive the help through the group.