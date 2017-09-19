Pence Says White House ‘All In’ On Obamacare Repeal

WASHINGTON (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence says the Trump administration is “all in” on a last-ditch effort by Republicans to undermine former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Pence was speaking to Republican senators at their weekly luncheon and urging them to act on health care.

Pence and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham flew back to Washington from the United Nations to push the health care bill.

They spoke by phone to Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan about the plan. Pence called West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, about the proposal and Alaska Gov. Bill Walker also received a call.

Graham says Trump called him Monday night to encourage him.

The plan would replace much of Obama’s law with block grants to states and reshape Medicaid.