Red Cross Taking Application For Checking, Replacing Smoke Alarms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Red Cross is helping residents and asking them to get smoke alarms by appointment.

Residents can fill out an application at getasmokealarm.org. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue will then be going out to those homes on Saturday, September 30th to check or replace them.

The Red Cross says you should test your smoke alarms monthly, change the batteries every six months, and replace them every ten years. They say having a working smoke alarm can cut your risk of being injured or dying in a fire in half.

The organization has saved at least 250 lives nationwide by installing smoke alarms in homes, including in Sioux Falls. The Red Cross says even if you live in a rural area, they will make sure fire personnel get to your home.