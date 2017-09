Reiss Knows It’s Early To Be Excited About Top Ranking

The SMSU Mustangs come into Tuesday night’s match at USF with a perfect 10-0 record. And they are ranked #1 in D-II after knocking off previously-ranked #1 Concordia-St. Paul 10 days agin. But junior Taylor Reiss knows it’s far too early to get caught up in the excitement of being ranked #1, even though it is still a nice honor for her team.