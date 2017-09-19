Retired South Dakota State Official Pleads Guilty In Scam

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A retired fraud investigator for the South Dakota Department of Revenue has pleaded guilty to federal charges of bank fraud and money laundering.

Seventy-one-year-old Steven Knigge was accused of fraudulently asking banks in several states to wire money to an account in South Dakota belonging to him, while he was working as a state official in 2015. Banks in Georgia, Arizona, Washington and Texas were targeted.

Knigge reached a plea deal with prosecutors. Charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, tampering, and additional charges of bank fraud and money laundering were dismissed Monday.

Knigge faces up to 50 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $1.5 million. Prosecutors also are asking that he pay about $31,000 in restitution. A sentencing date wasn’t immediately scheduled.