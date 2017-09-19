Scoreboard Tuesday, September 19th
American League
NY Yankees 5, Twins 2 *Kepler HR (18th)
Boys City Golf
Final Round @ Willow Run
894-O’Gorman
905-Washington
919-Roosevelt
942-Lincoln
215-Will Grevlos (WHS)
221-Bryce Hammer (OG)
Girls Soccer
West Central 2, SF Christian 0
O’Gorman 3, Harrisburg 0
Brookings 1, Yankton 0
Boys Soccer
Huron 1, Brandon Valley 0
Yankton 1, Brookings 1
SF Christian 5, Vermillion 1
Huron Invite Cheer/Dance
Grand Champ. Cheer
223.5-Huron
221.5-Harrisburg
216.0-Watertown
215.0-Washington
212.0-Brandon Valley
Grand Champ Dance
282.0-Washington
261.17-Brandon Valley
249.33-Harrisburg
247.0-Huron
243.0-Yankton
Women’s Volleyball
SMSU 3, USF 1 *Taylor Reiss 22 kills
Wayne State 3, Augustana 2 *Lauren Waite 18 kills
Northern 3, MSU-Moorhead 0 *Jenna Reiff 12 kills
Northwestern 3, DWU 0
Dordt 3, Mount Marty 0
Dakota State 3, Presentation 2 *Carly Rozell 16 kills
Girls Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Brookings, 25-20, 25-12, 25-20
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-9, 25-9, 25-12
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-8, 25-16, 25-16
Avon def. Colome, 25-18, 25-9, 25-17
Burke/South Central def. Platte-Geddes, 25-14, 25-17, 23-25, 25-11
Canistota def. Colman-Egan, 25-23, 25-17, 25-20
Clark/Willow Lake def. Castlewood, 25-16, 25-22, 25-21
Dakota Valley def. West Central, 25-16, 25-19, 25-20
Deubrook def. Deuel, 25-10, 25-8, 25-5
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Beresford, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18
Faulkton def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-21, 25-18, 25-15
Great Plains Lutheran def. Sisseton, 25-16, 25-17, 25-11
Gregory def. Todd County, 25-16, 25-20, 26-24
Hanson def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-20, 25-12, 25-20
Harrisburg def. Mitchell, 20-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-12, 15-11
Heart River, N.D. def. Harding County, 25-15, 25-19, 23-25, 22-25, 16-14
Hendricks, Minn. def. Lake Preston, 25-21, 19-25, 25-17, 25-19
Hill City def. Douglas, 25-23, 25-22, 16-25, 25-16
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Iroquois, 25-11, 25-12, 25-6
Ipswich def. Potter County, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-21
Kimball/White Lake def. Corsica/Stickney, 20-25, 25-8, 22-25, 25-15, 15-7
Madison def. Chamberlain, 25-15, 25-13, 25-16
McCook Central/Montrose def. Flandreau, 25-16, 25-15, 25-10
Menno def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-13, 25-19, 25-17
Miller def. Redfield/Doland, 25-10, 25-17, 25-19
Northwestern def. Leola/Frederick, 25-19, 25-11, 25-8
Parker def. Chester, 25-16, 25-14, 25-15
Rapid City Christian def. Jones County, 25-10, 25-18, 25-18
Rapid City Stevens def. Spearfish, 25-17, 25-12, 25-19
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Wolsey-Wessington, 22-25, 25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 19-17
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Watertown, 12-25, 26-24, 18-25, 25-17, 15-11
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22, 25-16
Sioux Valley def. Milbank, 25-15, 25-20, 25-18
Sully Buttes def. North Border, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19
Tea Area def. Vermillion, 25-22, 25-21, 26-24
Timber Lake def. McLaughlin, 25-11, 25-8, 25-19
Tri-Valley def. Canton, 25-20, 25-15, 24-26, 25-18
Wagner def. Bon Homme, 25-11, 25-10, 25-18
Warner def. Groton Area, 25-14, 25-17, 25-11
Yankton def. Huron, 25-19, 19-25, 25-15, 27-25