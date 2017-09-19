SD House Whip’s Facebook Post Drawing Criticism

A Republican South Dakota lawmaker is under fire for an image she shared on Facebook depicting protesters being hit by a car.

State Representative and Majority Whip Lynne DiSanto of Box Elder shared the image two weeks ago with the caption “All Lives Splatter.” The image was posted less than a month after a driver rammed through counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one woman. DiSanto deleted the post today and has not commented on the situation. South Dakota House Majority Leader Lee Qualm calls the move “an error in judgement.”