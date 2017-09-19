Six-Acre Lot Zoning Change Reignites Controversy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Changes to a six-acre lot in northeastern Sioux Falls are once again being met with backlash. Last month, city council members voted to rezone the property near 6th and Bahnson from agriculture to what’s called “live and work.” Nearby residents tried to fight that change Tuesday night.

A petition was filed before the council meeting for the property known as “Lacey Estate.” More than half of the people who live in the area say developments on this land could decrease their property values. Plus, they believe it will bring too much activity to the already-busy streets.

“One of my biggest concerns is traffic on 6th street; I don’t know how you’re going to control it,” says Derrel Walters who lives near the lot. “I stand out there in my backyard in the school zone and there’s people going by 40, 50 miles an hour.”

Councilors voted 6 to 1 to keep the new “live and work” zoning. This allows for a two-story apartment complex to go up on the lot with a maximum of 24 units. But there are no plans to build right now.