TH Grey Previews Fall Collection Ahead Of Fashion Show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Downtown Sioux Falls’ newest boutique has their racks filled with the hottest fall fashion ahead of their Hollywood-inspired fashion show.

TH Grey’s Rodeo Drive Runway Show will be hosted by KDLT News Today’s Ahtra Elnashar and Blaise Keller on Friday at Icon Lounge in Sioux Falls. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts promptly at 8 p.m.

Owner Trish Tilberg says her brand brings a metropolitan, versatile style to Sioux Falls. To see some of their looks, watch the video above. Her boutique opened at 330 South Phillips Avenue in early August 2017 and since then, Tilberg says she’s loved being part of the downtown community.

For tickets to TH Grey’s Rodeo Drive Runway Show, click here.