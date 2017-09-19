Updated Ordinance Makes It Easier To Euthanize ‘Vicious Animals’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls City Council unanimously approved an ordinance that makes it easier for the city to euthanize pets that attack people, Tuesday night.

Animal Control has said they’ve been worried about some of the animals they’re sending back home. So now, it all comes down to the definition of ‘vicious’. If a pet is deemed vicious, animal control will put that pet down. But this does not mean every animal who bites someone will be euthanized.

Sioux Falls Animal Control is basing this on a scale called the Dunbar Scale. So if a dog bites someone and it doesn’t puncture the skin, that animal will be called restricted, and will just have to be muzzled in public. The owner will also have to put up a ‘beware of dog’ sign on their property.

However, if a dog bites someone and causes a number of puncture wounds, if it causes bruising, or if the dog was shaking it’s head while biting someone, that dog will be considered vicious, and face the harsher punishments.

“Bites that are deep or severe or anything worse, like if the bite causes the death of an animal or the death of a human, those would be classified as a vicious dog,” explains Julie DeJong, the Sioux Falls Animal Control Supervisor.

“This does implement an objective scale to judge the severity of bites,” adds council member Greg Neitzert. “As much as we animal lovers don’t like it, there is time when the public safety has to be preserved, and sometimes an animal is going to have to be put down.”

Last year there were 305 dog bites, and 197 dogs were deemed vicious. Animal control says this year the number of vicious dogs will likely go down with the definition change. No dog can be deemed vicious if the person who was attacked was trespassing or taunting the animal.

A vicious dog case will have to go through an appeals hearing before the dog is euthanized.