Woman Struck By Vehicle In Spearfish Dies Of Her Injuries

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) – A 64-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle while crossing a Spearfish street has died of her injuries.

The woman was hit by the car about 6:30 a.m. Friday. The Highway Patrol said Tuesday that she had died in a hospital. Her name wasn’t immediately released.

No charges are pending against the 22-year-old woman who was driving the car.