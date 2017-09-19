Yankton Sioux Tribe “Outraged” By Alleged Police Brutality

WAGNER, S.D. – Yankton Sioux Tribe officials say they are outraged by an incident sparking excessive force allegations against a Wagner police officer.

The tribe says tribal elder Raymond Cournoyer Senior was rushing to see his hospitalized mother last Saturday when he was stopped. They say Cournoyer was assaulted, tased and handcuffed.

An internal investigation is underway through Wagner police as well as through the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation.

Yankton Sioux’s Tribal Chairman has invited the Mayor of Wagner, City Council and Chief of Police to discuss the incident.

PREVIOUS STORY

WAGNER, S.D. – Multiple agencies are investigating claims of police brutality in Wagner.

In a Facebook post, Philly Cournoyer claims her 64-year-old father, a Yankton Sioux Tribal Elder, was detained, assaulted and tased by a Wagner Police officer Saturday night. Cournoyer maintains he was traveling to a hospital to visit his mother at the time and that he was injured from the incident.

Cournoyer’s allegations have been shared more than 4,000 times on Facebook.

Wagner police say they were called to assist Highway Patrol in a pursuit that night.

