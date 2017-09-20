O’Gorman, Grevlos Win Boys City Golf Title

The O’Gorman Knights won the team title at the Boys City Golf Tournament that finished up Tuesday at Willow Run. Bryce Hammer’s 72 was the best score of the day and helped the Knights (894) to beat Washington (905) by 11 shots. Warriors standout Will Grevlos shot a 73 in the wind and after starting the day with a 7-shot lead went on to beat Hammer by 6. Roosevelt was 3rd (919) and Lincoln 4th (942) in the team competition.