Coyote Women Shock The Shockers

USD Wins At Wichita State 62-48

WICHITA, Kan.–South Dakota outscored Wichita State by 15 points in the second quarter and the Coyotes held onto the lead through the second half to defeat the Shockers 62-48 inside Charles Koch Arena on Saturday afternoon.

South Dakota (2-1) earns its first road win of the season while Wichita State (0-3) falls in its first home contest.

“I thought we played really well this afternoon against a tough and physical team in Wichita State,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “Our ‘Find a Way’ attitude allowed us to overcome some adversity in the fourth quarter and pick up a key road victory.”

Junior guard Allison Arens paced a well-rounded Coyote offense with 13 points and nine rebounds. Classmate Jaycee Bradley joined her in double figures with 10 points and sophomore guard Ciara Duffy added 10 more points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Coyotes outscored the Shockers 19-4 in the second quarter, which proved to be the difference-maker in the game. Sophomore guard Madison McKeever scored seven of her nine points during the span, including a coast-to-coast layup after a defensive steal. The Shockers were 2-for-12 in the quarter with both baskets coming from Jeliah Preston off the bench.

South Dakota continued firing on all cylinders in the third quarter while shooting at a 61.5 percent (8-13) clip from the field. Duffy scored all 10 of her points in the quarter, including draining a pair of threes and dished out a pair of assists. This was USD’s best shooting game of the young season as the Coyotes finished at 46.7 percent (21-of-45) from the field.

The Coyotes spread the scoring among eight players with McKeever’s nine and senior center Kate Liveringhouse contributing eight points in just 13 minutes. Senior guard Jasmine Trimboli, sophomore forward Taylor Frederick and freshman guard Monica Arens each pitched in four points apiece.

Wichita State forward Rangie Bessard, a 2016-17 all-Missouri Valley first team pick, was the only Shocker in double figures with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Bessard scored seven of Wichita State’s 14 points in the fourth quarter as the Shockers’ comeback fell short.

The Shockers edged the Coyotes on the boards 33-32 and grabbed 18 offensive rebounds. In spite of those offensive boards, the Coyotes bested the Shockers in second-chance points, 19-15.

South Dakota travels to Mexico for the Cancun Challenge over Thanksgiving weekend. The Coyotes will face Oklahoma State, Indiana State and Tennessee in a three-day span from Nov. 23-25.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics