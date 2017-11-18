Goalie Berdin Scores As Stampede Rally To Sweep Muskegon

Sioux Falls Wins 7-4

Sioux Falls, SD—Saturday night’s Stampede game included a little bit of everything, a rally, teddy bears, lots of offense and even a goal from a goaltender. The Stampede rallied from a 3-0 first period deficit to top the Muskegon Lumberjacks 7-4 and earn a weekend sweep before 6,031 fans at the PREMIER Center. Seven different players scored goals for the Herd, including Mikhail Berdin who became the first ever Stampede goaltender to score a goal when he lit the lamp with just over three minutes left in regulation. The win was the second straight over Muskegon who the Herd topped 5-3 on Friday night.

Artem Ivanyuzhenkov and Jack St. Ivany both tallied a goal and an assist while Khristian Acosta added two helpers in the win for the Stampede who improved to 6-4-5 on the season and sit in third place in the Western Conference.

The first period did not go as planned for the Stampede as Muskegon came out ready and looking for a weekend split. Bray Crowder got the Lumberjacks on the board at 3:33 of the first when this blast from the right point went through traffic and into the upper right hand corner of the net. Muskegon took a 2-0 lead at 14:36 when Wyatt Bongiovanni picked up a loose rebound and backhanded a shot into the back of the net for a two goal advantage. The Lumberjacks weren’t done with the scoring yet as they added a third goal at 18:03 when Vincent de May broke in through the slot and blasted a shot past the glove side of Mikhail Berdin for a 3-0 advantage. Muskegon outshot the Herd 10-9.

The Stampede woke up in period two, scoring four unanswered goals to take a 4-3 lead. The Herd began the period on the power play and Jack St. Ivany took advantage scoring 1:45 in on a blast from the left point. It took just 12 seconds later for the Herd to pull within a goal as Matt Gould stole the puck in front of his own bench and raised down the left wing wall where he then charged towards the Muskegon net and tucked the puck under goaltender Adam Brizgala to make it a one-goal game.

It remained that way until the 11:26 mark when St. Ivany found Kevin Conley who snipped a shot between the circles to tie the game 3-3. The Herd weren’t done just quite yet with their second period comeback as they would take the lead at 15:20 when Artem Ivanyuzhenkov picked off a clearing attempt, faked a shot to pull Brizgala out of the net and wristed a shot into the goal for a 4-3 lead and sent the PREMIER Center crowd into a frenzy. Muskegon outshot the Herd 14-12 in the period.

The fun continued in the third period as the Herd tallied their fifth unanswered goal at 2:49 of the period when Mitchell Mattson sent a perfect pass in front of the net to Kirill Panyukov who tallied his fifth of the year for a 5-3 advantage. That goal would prove to be big as the Lumberjacks would score on the power play at 6:31 on a goal from Matej Pekar. Minutes later the Herd were back on their own power play and would make sure this game wouldn’t get away from them as Nolan Walker lifted the puck right under the crossbar and into the net for a 6-4 lead.

Fans witnessed history at 16:36 of the period as Mikhail Berdin became the first Stampede goaltender to ever score a goal in a game. With Muskegon’s goaltender pulled for an extra attacker, Berdin took the puck from behind his net and into his crease before flipping it high in the air all the way down into an empty Muskegon net for a goal and a 7-4 advantage for the Stampede.

Muskegon outshot the Stampede 36-31 on the night and went 1-for-4 on the power play while the Stampede finished the evening 2-for-4.

The Herd return to action on Wednesday when they travel to Fargo to play the Force in a pre-Thanksgiving tilt. The Stampede return home on Friday and Saturday to host Team USA and Tri-City at the PREMIER Center. Tickets are available now through the PREMIER Center box office.

-Recap Courtesy SF Stampede