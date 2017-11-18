Minneota Blasts Mayer Lutheran To Return To State A Championship

Vikings Win 54-21

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Minneota won two Class A championships outdoors at TCF Bank Stadium in 2014 and 2015, respectively, and now get a chance to win another one indoors. The Vikings were powerful from the start in posting a 54-21 victory over Mayer Lutheran in the Class A semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 18 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Senior quarterback Alex Pohlen completed 15 of 19 passes for 210 yards and threw four touchdowns in the first half to spur the Vikings (13-0) to a football championship berth for the eighth time in program history. Minneota previously won a Class A championship indoors at the

Metrodome in 2009.

Minneota will play Wabasso for the Class A crown on Saturday, Nov. 25 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Senior Isaac Hennen paced Minneota’s running game with 146 yards on 11 carries and two touchdown. He also had six receptions for another 84 yards.

Junior quarterback Baden Noening completed 19 of 38 passes for 189 yards for Mayer Lutheran (11-2) and had two touchdowns. He also threw three interceptions.

-Recap Courtesy MSHSL