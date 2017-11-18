Northwestern Tops Warner For State B Volleyball Title

Wildcats Beat Monarchs 3-1

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A format change finally allowed Warner and Northwestern to play for the State B Volleyball championship rather than butting heads in the regional finals.

And it was worth the wait.

Caitlyn Fischbach’s 19 kills helped lead Northwestern to a 3-1 win over Warner in the State B Volleyball Championship at Rapid City. The Monarchs’ Laurie Rogers led all players with 21 kills.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!