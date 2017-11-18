Oral Roberts Comeback Ends USD Volleyball Season

Coyotes Fall In Summit Semis 3-2

DENVER, Colo. – On the back of 2017 Summit League Player of the Year Laura Milos and her 32 kills, No. 2 Oral Roberts willed itself to victory over No. 3 South Dakota in an epic, five-set comeback for the Golden Eagles.

With those 32 kills, the senior from Porec, Croatia tied an all-time Summit League tournament record for kills in a single match. Additionally, Milos recorded her 10th double-double of the year after adding a season-high 18 digs.

BOX SCORE

SET ONE

South Dakota did not show any fatigue after playing yesterday, racing out to a 7-2 lead thanks to an early pair of kills from junior Kristina Susak. The Golden Eagles inched their way back into the match at 9-7, receiving two kills from Morgan Blomquist and another from Milos.

Later, following a kill from ORU’s Megan Doran, USD went on a 4-1 run to close the set. Kelly Law mustered one of her nine kills and a ORU set error tilted the match in favor of the ‘Yotes with a final set score of 25-19.

SET TWO

Consecutive Elizabeth Loschen kills put the Coyotes up over ORU early, 5-2. South Dakota continued to carry that momentum halfway through the set, rattling off an 8-3 run. Golden Eagle kills from Doran and Shelby Cox offset that Coyote energy a bit, but USD responded minutes later with four-consecutive kills—one each from Law and junior Taylor Wilson, two from Susak—to force an ORU timeout with the scoreboard reading 19-11.

Oral Roberts did not fade easily, staving off USD set point with three straight tallies thanks to two Milos kills and a USD attack error. Law shut the door out of the timeout, though, firing a kill from in close and securing a 25-20 set win for the ‘Yotes.

SET THREE

Great pace highlighted the third set, with both sides not flinching an inch. Knotted at 14, a Blomquist kill assisted from Bria Bergman gave the Golden Eagles a lead, and Milos followed with an ace and a kill to add to the ORU scoring cause. Kills from Law and Dotseth accompanied by a Law/Loschen block got the ‘Yotes within one late, but Milos extinguished any sign of a comeback with a scorcher into the back-right corner to win the set for ORU, 25-22.

SET FOUR

Oral Roberts came out swinging in the fourth, hammering four kills—three from Milos—for an early 4-1 lead. The Coyotes roared back and tied the set at 15, set up by a Wilson/Jessen block. Golden Eagles Laura Picht and Doran answered with a wall of their own as the teams continued to match each other step-for-step.

Facing set point and a chance to push the match to a fifth set, the Golden Eagles had to sweat it out as the Coyotes ran the score to 24-23. Following a timeout, ORU caught a break as a USD serve floated too far and ended the set at 25-23.

SET FIVE

The energy from both fan bases in attendance was palpable in the fifth and decisive set. A kill from Bergman and a block from Doran/Picht extended ORU’s lead to two (7-5), but Wilson notched a pair of crucial kills shortly after a USD timeout to keep the ‘Yotes in striking distance at 8-7.

Jessen tucked one of her 11 kills into the back-left corner to stop the bleeding momentarily for USD, but Milos would not be stopped. With consecutive Milos kills, the Golden Eagles clinched the set, 15-9, the match, 3-2, and their first birth in the league championship match since 2011.

TURNING POINT

Up 13-9, Milos carried her team to victory with two-straight kills and put the Coyotes away in the fifth set.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Milos hit .338 tonight on 74 attack attempts

ORU’s Lucija Bojanjac notched her third 30-plus assist performance of the season

USD’s Dotseth (14 kills, 18 digs) logged her seventh-straight double-double and 17th of the year

Coyotes had four players with double-digit kills (Jessen – 11, Wilson – 13, Dotseth – 14, Loschen – 13)

UP NEXT