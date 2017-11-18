Oral Roberts Comeback Ends USD Volleyball Season

Coyotes Fall In Summit Semis 3-2
Zach Borg
Share This:

DENVER, Colo. – On the back of 2017 Summit League Player of the Year Laura Milos and her 32 kills, No. 2 Oral Roberts willed itself to victory over No. 3 South Dakota in an epic, five-set comeback for the Golden Eagles.

 

With those 32 kills, the senior from Porec, Croatia tied an all-time Summit League tournament record for kills in a single match. Additionally, Milos recorded her 10th double-double of the year after adding a season-high 18 digs.

 

BOX SCORE

 

SET ONE

South Dakota did not show any fatigue after playing yesterday, racing out to a 7-2 lead thanks to an early pair of kills from junior Kristina Susak. The Golden Eagles inched their way back into the match at 9-7, receiving two kills from Morgan Blomquist and another from Milos.

 

Later, following a kill from ORU’s Megan Doran, USD went on a 4-1 run to close the set. Kelly Law mustered one of her nine kills and a ORU set error tilted the match in favor of the ‘Yotes with a final set score of 25-19.

 

SET TWO

Consecutive Elizabeth Loschen kills put the Coyotes up over ORU early, 5-2. South Dakota continued to carry that momentum halfway through the set, rattling off an 8-3 run. Golden Eagle kills from Doran and Shelby Cox offset that Coyote energy a bit, but USD responded minutes later with four-consecutive kills—one each from Law and junior Taylor Wilson, two from Susak—to force an ORU timeout with the scoreboard reading 19-11.

 

Oral Roberts did not fade easily, staving off USD set point with three straight tallies thanks to two Milos kills and a USD attack error. Law shut the door out of the timeout, though, firing a kill from in close and securing a 25-20 set win for the ‘Yotes.

 

SET THREE

Great pace highlighted the third set, with both sides not flinching an inch. Knotted at 14, a Blomquist kill assisted from Bria Bergman gave the Golden Eagles a lead, and Milos followed with an ace and a kill to add to the ORU scoring cause. Kills from Law and Dotseth accompanied by a Law/Loschen block got the ‘Yotes within one late, but Milos extinguished any sign of a comeback with a scorcher into the back-right corner to win the set for ORU, 25-22.

 

SET FOUR

Oral Roberts came out swinging in the fourth, hammering four kills—three from Milos—for an early 4-1 lead. The Coyotes roared back and tied the set at 15, set up by a Wilson/Jessen block. Golden Eagles Laura Picht and Doran answered with a wall of their own as the teams continued to match each other step-for-step.

 

Facing set point and a chance to push the match to a fifth set, the Golden Eagles had to sweat it out as the Coyotes ran the score to 24-23. Following a timeout, ORU caught a break as a USD serve floated too far and ended the set at 25-23.

 

SET FIVE

The energy from both fan bases in attendance was palpable in the fifth and decisive set. A kill from Bergman and a block from Doran/Picht extended ORU’s lead to two (7-5), but Wilson notched a pair of crucial kills shortly after a USD timeout to keep the ‘Yotes in striking distance at 8-7.

 

Jessen tucked one of her 11 kills into the back-left corner to stop the bleeding momentarily for USD, but Milos would not be stopped. With consecutive Milos kills, the Golden Eagles clinched the set, 15-9, the match, 3-2, and their first birth in the league championship match since 2011.

 

TURNING POINT

  • Up 13-9, Milos carried her team to victory with two-straight kills and put the Coyotes away in the fifth set.

 

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

  • Milos hit .338 tonight on 74 attack attempts
  • ORU’s Lucija Bojanjac notched her third 30-plus assist performance of the season
  • USD’s Dotseth (14 kills, 18 digs) logged her seventh-straight double-double and 17th of the year
  • Coyotes had four players with double-digit kills (Jessen – 11, Wilson – 13, Dotseth – 14, Loschen – 13)

 

UP NEXT

  • The Golden Eagles make their way to the #SummitVB Championship match for the first time in five seasons, set to take on No. 1 Denver at 2 p.m. MT

Related Post

Cue’s Dominance Helps USD Split With NDSU
Streveler Honored Nationally After Win At Bowling ...
Jacks Swept At Oral Roberts
Coyote Women Filling Up Their “Toolbox”...

You Might Also Like