Rio Grande Valley Stuffs & Sweeps Skyforce

Sioux Falls Drops Saturday Game 134-100

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (4-3) pulled away from the Sioux Falls Skyforce (3-4) in the final period on their way to a lopsided 134-100 win on Saturday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

The Skyforce appeared to be back in rhythm early in the game, holding a brief lead before ending the first quarter tied with the Vipers at 27. Erik McCree (14 points and four rebounds) possessed the hot hand in the first half, alongside Miami HEAT two-way player Derrick Walton Jr. (12 points, 12 assists and four rebounds) who tallied his first career double-double in the game.

Rio Grande Valley gradually began to pull away throughout the second quarter, and eventually entered the halftime break with a 13-point lead. Danuel House (20 points and eight rebounds) paced the offensive attack throughout the game for the Vipers, matching R.J. Hunter (20 points) for a game-high 20 points in the contest.

After Sioux Falls outscored its opponent 27-25 in the third quarter, they ultimately succumbed to Rio Grande Valley’s depth in the final period. The Vipers began the fourth quarter on a 19-2 run, and dropped 45 points total on the home team in the final frame.

Houston Rockets two-way player Briante Weber tallied 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Chris Walker (16 points and 10 rebounds) and Denver Nuggets two-way player Monte Morris (16 points and five assists) each finished with 16 points in the contest.

Recent Skyforce acquisition Rodney Pryor scored a team-high 19 points (15-18 FT), which included 16 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter alone. Tony Mitchell followed with 18 points, six rebounds and six assists.

After Kadeem Jack was scratched with an illness prior to the game, and Erik McCree exited in the second half with a back injury, the Skyforce will now have a much-needed break. Their next game comes on Friday, November 24 on the road against the Grand Rapids Drive, where they’ll look to have some of their key contributors back in action.

The Vipers now head home for a matchup with the Memphis Hustle at State Farm Arena on Tuesday, November 21, where they’ll look to build on their four-game winning streak.

-Recap Courtesy SF Skyforce