Salvation Army Gives Families Free Thanksgiving Food

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- With thanksgiving just a few days away, the Salvation Army is making sure families have just the right ingredients they need to enjoy the day with their families.

Since Friday, the organization has been handing out “Harvest of Hope” thanksgiving basket giveaways. The free giveaway is a collaboration with Avera Hospital. All of the food and baskets are provided by Avera. The families receiving the free gift are selected by the 211 help line. The bags are all filled with a traditional thanksgiving meal like mash potatoes, vegetables, and turkey stuffing. The Salvation Army says their goal is to bring some joy to families this holiday season.

“It means so much because there are so many people out there, where this will go a long way,” says Salvation Army Social Services Director, Roger Priestley. “It helps everyone because they feel good and there are people, who are giving and looking out for them,”

Along with the food, the families received a gift certificate to Hy-Vee to purchase any meat they want. The Salvation Army’s goal was to help around 600 hundred families.