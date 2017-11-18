SDSU Women Drop First Game In Green Bay

UW-Green Bay Beats Jacks 55-41

GREEN BAY, Wis.-Junior guard Madison Guebert led the South Dakota State women’s basketball team with 11 points but it was not enough as the Jackrabbits suffered a 55-41 nonleague loss to Green Bay Saturday afternoon in front of 2,026 fans at the Kress Center.

Junior Macy Miller scored 10 while sophomore Tagyn Larson grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.

Green Bay, 3-0, was led by Jessica Lindstrom’s 19 points and 10 rebounds. Frankie Wurtz added 10 points.

Senior Ellie Thompson and Guebert scored back-to-back baskets for a 4-2 lead with 7:14 in the first quarter for the Jackrabbits’ only lead of the game.

SDSU (3-1) closed the half scoring six of the final seven points on a pair of layups from Guebert and two free throws by senior Alexis Alexander.

The Jackrabbits were within 10 points, 36-26, with 6:03 left in the third quarter, but Green Bay used an 8-2 run to push its lead to 44-28 at 1:34. Miller sank two free throws and junior Sydney Palmer sank a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer to pull SDSU to within 11, 44-33.

South Dakota State was outscored 11-8 in the fourth quarter.

Notes