Sioux Falls Christian Wins State A Title In Five Set Classic Over Dakota Valley

Chargers Take Sixth Title In Eight Years

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Dakota Valley and Sioux Falls Christian have won each of the last seven state championships between them.

So naturally this year’s title match was a classic.

The Chargers topped the Panthers 3-2 in the State A Championship match in Rapid City. The victory dethrones the defending champion Panthers and gives SFC their sixth title in eight years. Sioux Falls Christian’s Ellie Voss led all players with 22 kills while Dakota Valley was paced by Meredith Lammers 17 kills.

