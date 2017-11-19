Clark’s Kim Kaufman Ties For 8th At LPGA Tour Championship

Shoots -11 For The Tournament
Zach Borg
NAPLES, FLA  —  Clark native Kim Kaufman has dealt with Mono all week.

A good remedy for it appears to be playing some of the best golf of her career!

On Saturday Kaufman fired an eight under 64 to grab a share of the lead at the LPGA CME Group Tour Championship heading into the final round.  Kaufman couldn’t continue that string on Sunday but did shoot a one under par 71 to finish at -11 for the tournament.  That was good for an 8th place tie and more than $53,000 in prize money winnings.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

