Clark’s Kim Kaufman Ties For 8th At LPGA Tour Championship

Shoots -11 For The Tournament

NAPLES, FLA — Clark native Kim Kaufman has dealt with Mono all week.

A good remedy for it appears to be playing some of the best golf of her career!

On Saturday Kaufman fired an eight under 64 to grab a share of the lead at the LPGA CME Group Tour Championship heading into the final round. Kaufman couldn’t continue that string on Sunday but did shoot a one under par 71 to finish at -11 for the tournament. That was good for an 8th place tie and more than $53,000 in prize money winnings.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!