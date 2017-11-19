Coyotes Earn Final At-Large Bid To FCS Playoffs

USD Will Make First Playoff Appearance In D1 At Nicholls State On Saturday
Zach Borg
VERMILLION, S.D.—The South Dakota football team has been selected to compete in the FCS playoffs for the first time. The Coyotes, 7-4 overall and 4-4 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, received one of 14 at large bids and will take on Nicholls State in a first round playoff game at 3 p.m. Saturday from Guidry Stadium in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

 

It is the first postseason appearance for the Coyotes since 2006, and first at the Division I level. It will also be the first meeting between South Dakota and Nicholls State.

 

South Dakota is one of five MVFC teams in the 24-team field. North Dakota State (10-1) as the No. 2 seed and South Dakota State (9-2) as the No. 5 seed earned first-round byes. UNI (7-4) is hosting a first-round game against Monmouth (9-2). Western Illinois (8-3) is traveling to Weber State (9-2) for a first-round matchup.

 

Nicholls State is one of three teams from the Southland Conference in the field. The Colonels finished third in the Southland behind conference champion Central Arkansas (10-1) and Sam Houston State (10-1). The winner of USD and Nicholls State will face six-seeded Sam Houston State in a second-round match on Dec. 2 in Huntsville, Texas.

 

First-Round Matchups
Lehigh (5-6) at Stony Brook (9-2) – winner faces No. 1 James Madison (11-0)
San Diego (9-2) at Northern Arizona (7-4) – winner faces No. 2 North Dakota State (10-1)
Samford (8-3) at Kennesaw State (10-1) – winner faces No. 3 Jacksonville State (10-1)
Central Connecticut State (8-3) at New Hampshire (7-4) – winner faces No. 4 Central Arkansas (10-1)
Monmouth (9-2) at UNI (7-4) – winner faces No. 5 South Dakota State (9-2)
South Dakota (7-4) at Nicholls State (8-3) – winner faces No. 6 Sam Houston State (10-1)
Furman (7-4) at Elon (8-3) – winner faces No. 7 Wofford (9-2)
Western Illinois (8-3) at Weber State (9-2) – winner faces No. 8 Southern Utah (9-2)

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics

