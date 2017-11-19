Harrisburg Works Late To Repeat As State AA Volleyball Champion

Tigers Beat RC Stevens 3-1

RAPID CITY, S.D. (SATURDAY) — With the State B & A championship matches going long, the Harrisburg Tigers had to wait till after 10:30 PM Central Time (9:30 Mountain) to finally begin their AA Volleyball Championship with Rapid City Stevens.

It would prove worth the wait.

Led by Madison Wassink the Tigers claimed their second consecutive State AA title with a 3-1 victory.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!