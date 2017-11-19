Lengthy Immediate Needs List for St. Francis House

Lengthy Immediate Needs List for St. Francis House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — With less than a week until Thanksgiving many are fortunate to have finished their holiday meal shopping and are ready for the big feast, but what about those who aren’t as fortunate?

It’s a home that serves 74 individuals and seven families with a lengthy immediate needs list.

St Francis House located on E Austin St. is a transitional housing program for the homeless.

Executive Director Julie Becker has been with the house for 12 years. She hopes with the colder months approaching that the public becomes more aware of those struggling.

“During this time when it gets colder it makes others realize what others face every single day that are less fortunate. They truly are good people they just made a bad decision that lead them to stay here at St. Francis House,” says Becker.

While serving more than 80 people Becker says paper products, laundry soap and warm clothes are their greatest need.

“When you think about the needs we go through every day think about your own family and how you go through things. We just go through them much fast for example we go through about on average 250 rolls of toilet paper a month,” says Becker.

The St. Francis House also provides three meals a day.

“So we’re always looking for volunteer groups, and they don’t have to be huge they can be one person or six people we just always welcome anybody who wants to come in and be part of our family to serve our guests, says Becker.

Becker adds that donations are accepted from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. any day of the week. The house also unveiled a homeless Jesus statue that’s located outside the building.

A complete list of needs can be found at https://stfrancishouse.com/.