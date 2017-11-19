Model Trains Gather Hundreds For Christmas Expo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Hundreds of all ages gathered to build and view model trains at the fairgrounds this weekend.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society hosted their 16th Trains at Christmas expo. Displays ranged from Legos to collectible Lionel plus a variety of train parts for sale.

Rick Mills is with the South Dakota State Railroad Museum. He says this show is essential as model trains are a long lasting tradition.

“An event like this is so important this time of year. Christmas is a time that you associate with model trains. It’s a lot of fun. A lot of times you’ll see grandparents working with their grandkids and putting together model trains. It’s something that’s been going on for generations,” says Mills.

Mills says there’s something for everyone in building trains from designing scenery, locomotives and electrical components.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is located at the north end of the fairgrounds and hosts open houses each month.

The society’s building is also undergoing an expansion to fit a donated 40-car circus train.