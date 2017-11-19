Scoreboard Saturday, November 18th

Scores for Saturday, November 18, 2017
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18TH, 2017

NHL
Washington 3, Wild 1

USHL
Stampede 7, Muskegon 4

NBA G-League
Rio Grande Valley 134, Skyforce 100

College Football
SDSU 31, USD 28

NCAA Division Two Playoffs-1st Round
Midwestern State 24, Sioux Falls 20

NAIA Playoffs-1st Round
Northwestern 55, Langston 7

College Volleyball
Summit League Tournament Semifinals
Oral Roberts 3, USD 2

NSIC Tournament Semifinals
SMSU 3, Augustana 2

H.S. Volleyball
State AA Championship @ Rapid City
Harrisburg 3, RC Stevens 1

State A Championship @ Rapid City
SF Christian 3, Dakota Valley 2

State B Championship @ Rapid City
Northwestern 3, Warner 1

HS Football
Minnesota State A Semifinals
Minneota 54, Mayer Lutheran 21

Men’s College Basketball
USD 84, Grambling State 55

Crookston 79, USD 74

SMSU 85, Northern Michigan 78

Dordt 119, Emmaus Bible College 62

Northwestern 97, Doane 57

Hastings 70, Mount Marty 65

Dakota Wesleyan 77, Concordia 69

Women’s College Basketball
USD 62, Wichita State 48

Green Bay 55, SDSU 41

SMSU 71, Waldorf 56

Northern State 79, Westminster 56

Sioux Falls 54, Colorado Mines 52

Hastings 71, Mount Marty 40

Briar Cliff 82, Dordt 66

Concordia 70, Dakota Wesleyan 66

Northwestern 98, Doane 53

Midland 85, Dakota State 74

Women’s College Swimming & Diving
Sioux Falls 148, Augustana 114

