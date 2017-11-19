Scoreboard Saturday, November 18th
Scores for Saturday, November 18, 2017
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18TH, 2017
NHL
Washington 3, Wild 1
USHL
Stampede 7, Muskegon 4
NBA G-League
Rio Grande Valley 134, Skyforce 100
College Football
SDSU 31, USD 28
NCAA Division Two Playoffs-1st Round
Midwestern State 24, Sioux Falls 20
NAIA Playoffs-1st Round
Northwestern 55, Langston 7
College Volleyball
Summit League Tournament Semifinals
Oral Roberts 3, USD 2
NSIC Tournament Semifinals
SMSU 3, Augustana 2
H.S. Volleyball
State AA Championship @ Rapid City
Harrisburg 3, RC Stevens 1
State A Championship @ Rapid City
SF Christian 3, Dakota Valley 2
State B Championship @ Rapid City
Northwestern 3, Warner 1
HS Football
Minnesota State A Semifinals
Minneota 54, Mayer Lutheran 21
Men’s College Basketball
USD 84, Grambling State 55
Crookston 79, USD 74
SMSU 85, Northern Michigan 78
Dordt 119, Emmaus Bible College 62
Northwestern 97, Doane 57
Hastings 70, Mount Marty 65
Dakota Wesleyan 77, Concordia 69
Women’s College Basketball
USD 62, Wichita State 48
Green Bay 55, SDSU 41
SMSU 71, Waldorf 56
Northern State 79, Westminster 56
Sioux Falls 54, Colorado Mines 52
Hastings 71, Mount Marty 40
Briar Cliff 82, Dordt 66
Concordia 70, Dakota Wesleyan 66
Northwestern 98, Doane 53
Midland 85, Dakota State 74
Women’s College Swimming & Diving
Sioux Falls 148, Augustana 114